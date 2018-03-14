Miller Creek hit-and-run suspect was allegedly high on inhalants

MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays, 24, bought four cans of compressed air at Walmart on Monday night.

Court documents say that she got high in the parking lot before driving her Ford Focus up Miller Creek Road. While trying to pass in a no-pass zone, Mays' vehicle hit a Chevy Equinox head-on. Three people were in the Chevy at the time. The Chevy spun and rolled.

One of the victims in the Chevy cut their forehead in the wreck, but no one else was seriously injured.

Police say that after the wreck, Mays fled on foot. Witnesses report that she was carrying a plastic bag containing cans at the time.

Police responding to the wreck ran the plates on the Ford Focus, and the plates came back as being registered to a different vehicle.

Mays called 911 to report that her Focus has been stolen from her boyfriend’s house. Police responded and observed that Mays matched the description of the suspect driver provided by witnesses.

Mays is charged with criminal endangerment, second offense DUI, failure to stop at an accident scene, making a false report, driving with a suspended license, failure to carry insurance, operating a vehicle without registration and displaying plates assigned to another vehicle.

Police say security footage from Walmart supports the charges.