Fresh food market Lucky's coming to Missoula's Southgate Mall

There's another new addition coming to Missoula’s Southgate mall: a grocery store and deli.

Lucky’s Market staff say they hope they will be ready to open by spring time.

The fresh food market sells prepared meals, locally brewed beer and fresh produce.

Once the market opens, it will have a coffee bar and a ramen bar.

Right now, the hiring process is still going. Market employee say it's been going well.

“We have a core team together. We are hiring 120 more people. I believe there's still many on the list to be hired,” said Chad Johnson, Store Director, Lucky’s Market.

If you are interested in working for Lucky's Market, the hiring fair is at the Hilton Garden Inn, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.

The last day for the hiring fair is April 20.