UM Students walk out and rally together

Students, faculty and community members gathered at the University of Montana.

There were at least a hundred people who showed up at the Grizzly bear statue on campus Wednesday.

Many of the students told me their professors canceled class so they could attend the walkout.

For many students at the University of Montana it was about the broader message of making change.

However, for one student this walkout was personal.

"When I was a senior in high school, I was stalked by a boy who brought in a gun school. That was just a really unfortunate situation to be in,” said Maggie Sporranstien, UM student.

Maggie didn't want to elaborate on what happened back then, but now she is asking for change.

She was happy to have fellow students and professors by her side.

"I have a lot of professors. I mean I don't have class today. But a lot of professors have opted not to quiz today...not to take attendance and cancel class."

For those who opted out of class to walk-out, they want to make their voices heard.

"In doing the walkout it's making a big statement, we're going to walk out and on talking about it anymore...we are going to talk about it,” said Liz McMahon, UM student.

In addition, to walking out of class, students registered to vote and signed letters for lawmakers.