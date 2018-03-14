Montana chef competes for $20,000 on Food Network show

A Montana chef competes in an upcoming episode of "Guy's Grocery Games."

Bob Marshall, longtime chef and owner of Biga Pizza. competed in the Pizza Play-offs. The episode airs Wed., March 21 at 10 PM Mountain Standard Time.

Guy's Grocery Games launched in 2013 as a sequel to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The episode description:

Four pie-pros compete in two plus-sized rounds of mouth-watering pizzas. First, Guy Fieri challenges the chefs to make not one, but two pizzas using only what they can fit into an empty pizza box. Then, he doubles down again by asking them to make a sweet pizza and a savory one, both featuring a very special ingredient. The chef who has the best slice will go on to shop for a chance at $20,000.

Click here for the schedule details.