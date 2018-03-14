Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today.

One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace

While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo.

Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in Spanish.

"I am out here to celebrate what peace is for us and sing our peace song," said Mai Mckelvey-Pham, a third grader.

"It means that we want peace in the world, not war and we want liberty," said Jack Dale, a second grader.

While they may be young, these kids walked with meaning and pride.

And with the help of their teachers they've been talking about peace and freedom and planning for weeks.

"And they came up with the movements like peace, and they were saying freedom for everybody and then love in the world that we want to bring," said Patricia Cano, a Spanish teacher.

And love was certainly felt as these children walked hand-in-hand today.