Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today.

One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace

While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo.

Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in Spanish.

"I am out here to celebrate what peace is for us and sing our peace song," said Mai Mckelvey-Pham, a third grader.

"It means that we want peace in the world, not war and we want liberty," said Jack Dale, a second grader.

While they may be young, these kids walked with meaning and pride.

And with the help of their teachers they've been talking about peace and freedom and planning for weeks.

"And they came up with the movements like peace, and they were saying freedom for everybody and then love in the world that we want to bring," said Patricia Cano, a Spanish teacher.

And love was certainly felt as these children walked hand-in-hand today.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:01:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

  • Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:21:25 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:39:03 GMT

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

  • Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:41:23 GMT

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:04:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

  • One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:48:22 GMT

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.