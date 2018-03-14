Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle i - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

Posted: Updated:
PRESTON, Idaho -

An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.

An animal rights activist, Jill Parrish, filed a police report last week after hearing that the teacher, Robert Crosland, who works in Preston, fed the puppy to the reptile as students looked on, according to Salt Lake City TV station KSTU.

"What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick," Parrish told KSTU.

"Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not OK," Parrish said. The animal reportedly was terminally ill.

Este Hull, a 7th-grade student at Preston Junior High, told the station that Crosland usually fed mice or birds to his menagerie of animals, which also include snakes.

“I feel a little bit better that it was a puppy that was going to die, not just a healthy puppy," she said.

Parents Annette Salvesen and Julie Johnson told KSTU that Crosland is the best science teacher at the school.

"If it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway, Cros(land) is very much circle-of-life," Salveson said.

In a statement, the school district said it was investigating the allegation.

“On March 7, 2018, Preston School District was made aware of a regrettable circumstance involving some of the biological specimens at Preston Jr. High.  The event … was not a part of any school-directed program.  We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.”

According to the Idaho Statesman, Dave Fryar, the sheriff of Franklin County, said he had forwarded a report on the investigation to the county prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the East Idaho News reported that the alleged incident occurred after regular school hours.

The newspaper said parents and students regard Crosland as a popular teacher who has snakes and other animals in tanks around his classroom. Three former students, who asked not to be named, said Crosland previously had fed guinea pigs to snakes and snapping turtles during classroom demonstrations.

“He is a cool teacher who really brought science to life,” one of the former students told the paper. “I loved his class because he had turtles and snakes and other cool things.”

The News said Crosland had not responded to attempts to obtain comments. The Statesman reported that Crosland is still teaching at the school and has not been suspended.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:01:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

  • Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:21:25 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:39:03 GMT

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

  • Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:41:23 GMT

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:04:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

  • One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:48:22 GMT

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.