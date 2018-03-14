WATCH: Montana students join national walkout for school safety - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

WATCH: Montana students join national walkout for school safety

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence.

Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out. 

The March For Our Lives movement, started by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting, says:

"Communities across this country walked out of classrooms to send one message – Enough. We have seen enough senseless gun violence; we have lived in fear too long. We have buried too many heroes. We demand better. ... 

We’re going to go to our nation’s Capital, town squares, city centers, rural roads, and village parks to demand our lives be defended. We’re going to ask every “leader” what they’re doing to protect us. It will be unified call for our lives, but ultimately it alone will not be enough. You gave us strength. And most importantly, you took action. From walkouts, we march on.

On the 24th we’ll take another major action together. We will keep up the pressure. Then we will take more action. This fall we will go and vote like no generation has in history. It is only when we show the collective strength of our voices, in the streets and at the voting booth, will they start to listen.

We are not talking about voting – We are talking about saving lives."

ABC FOX's Kaitlin Miller was live at the walkout at Missoula International School, a private K-8 school:

ABC FOX's Nicole Mojarro went to the UM campus, where university students also held a walkout:

Some schools, including Bozeman and Butte, are on spring break this week. Students from Bozeman middle and high schools hosted a school walkout earlier this month.

