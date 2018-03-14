Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?"



It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.



However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. Eleven years before they even met, they were standing feet apart and didn't realize it until recently.



What's even more eerie about their story is that each couple has a photo from their perspective of the moment in time. Mr Ye and his wife, Ms Xue, met and fell in love in 2011. But old photographs show that in July of 2000, they both visited the the May Fourth Square in the city of Qingdao and snapped a photo at the same exact moment.



Mr. Ye's photo just shows him standing at the square, but in his wife's photo, you can see Mr. Ye standing in the background, wearing the same outfit and standing in the same pose as his photo.

It's funny how life works. They do say that you usually have crossed paths with your soulmate way before you meet/date them https://t.co/u4r49fdXDz — Alexis ?? (@lex_dan_mcc) March 13, 2018



