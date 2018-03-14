Cascade County sheriff makes counteroffer to ethics panel

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards told a state ethics panel he will not surrender the certificates they asked him to return following a June 15 disturbance with his girlfriend.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Tuesday that Edwards instead made a counteroffer seeking probation.

Executive director of the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council, Perry Johnson, said the council's Status Committee will consider Edwards' counteroffer in April.

The panel had asked Edwards to surrender his peace officer and coroner certificates following his arrest for a disturbance with his girlfriend at a law enforcement convention in Helena.

Edwards completed a deferred prosecution agreement for misdemeanor partner/family member assault and the charges were dropped in February.

He said at a re-election news conference that he has apologized and can still lead.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

