Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dies at 76

Acclaimed British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76-years-old.

Widely considered the world's greatest living scientist, Hawking was widely known both in scientific circles and popular culture.

He worked with fellow physicist Roger Penrose to theorize space and time began with the big bang and will end in black holes.

Hawking's landmark book "A Brief History of Time" explaining astrophysics in lay terms has sold more than ten million copies.

He has lived with ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease since 1963.

Hawking spent much of his life confined to a wheelchair and relying on a speech synthesizer to speak for him.

He lent that identifiable computerized voice to guest star as himself on an episode of "The Simpsons" and also appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Hawking told CNN in 2008 he believes if human-kind can avoid disaster on earth for the next two hundred years or so, it would be best to learn to live in space.

Stephen Hawking leaves behind three children and three grandchildren.

