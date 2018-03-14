Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dies at 76

Acclaimed British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76-years-old. Widely considered the world's greatest living scientist, Hawking was widely known both in scientific circles and popular culture.
For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is rerouting traffic in a Hamilton neighborhood due to a fire and downed power lines.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.
New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
