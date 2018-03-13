Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet.

The dormitory of the historic chalet was destroyed in a wildfire last summer.

Glacier National Park and the Glacier National Park Conservancy have teamed up to rebuild the more-than-century-old building for people to use in the next 100-years.

Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

Here's a glimpse of what those options look like:

The first concept would be to restore the dormitory to as "close to as it was."

The second concept would be to restore the dormitory “in place, but modernized.”

The architects say that this would provide the best opportunity for ensuring it's well-suited for the next 100 years.

The third would construct an entirely new structure in a slightly different location to avoid recent avalanche activity.

And the fourth concept would be to consider an entirely different approach to providing the Sperry Chalet visitor experience, one that would include canvas wall tents or yurts.

The park is accepting public comment on these proposals, or entirely new ones if you would like to offer your input, until April 2, 2018.

"The success of these kinds of projects really rely on being transparent with the public and Really being good listeners," says Doug Mitchell, the executive director of the Glacier National Park Conservancy. "We are making critical decisions about what Sperry Chalet is going to look like for the next 100 years."

Glacier National Park officials say that they will continue to stabilize the dormitory of the Sperry Chalet this summer, with construction expected to happen next summer, weather and wildfires permitting, of course.