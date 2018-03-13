Montana girl grows award-winning giant cabbage

LIVINGSTON- A young Montana girl grew an award-winning 28-pound cabbage in a national contest.

Isabella Wagman grew the massive brassica for the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Bonnie Plants donates seedlings of a special over-sized variety of cabbage to third-graders across the country if their teachers sign up for the program. Kids can plant the seedlings and submit the fully grown veggies into the contest to be eligible to win a scholarship. Bonnie Plants selects a winner from each state.

Wagman won a $1,000 savings bond that she'll be able to put toward her education.

Bonnie Plants, a vegetable and herb company, notes that cabbages need at least six hours of full sunlight a day. The Third Grade Cabbage Program first started in 1996 as a way to encourage kids to garden.

Click here to learn more about the cabbage growing program.