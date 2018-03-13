Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passen - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

Posted: Updated:
New York -

United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. 

According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. 

Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead. 

"This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. .We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them," the airline said in a statement to NBC 5. "We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again."

According to another website, One Mile At A Time, a passenger says the owner of the dog "adamantly pushed back" against the flight attendant's instructions to put the dog in an overhead compartment. 

"The woman was crying in the airplane aisle on the floor," Maggie Gremminger told One Mile at a Time. "A fellow passenger offered to hold the newborn while the mother was crying on the floor aisle with the dog. It was this out of body experience of grief."

The same passenger said the flight attendant became "frazzled" and insisted she did not know there was a live animal in the carrier. 

Another passenger, June Lara, posted about the incident on his Facebook page, including pictures of the dog he called "Papacito." Lara wrote: 

Today, I boarded my first United Airlines flight.

On my way, I saw a Frenchie that looked identical to my own precious Winston. He was with his family - a young girl, no older than 8, her toddler sibling and their mother. He was meant to grow, learn, cry, play with those young children and be their furry friend. He was meant to live a long life filling that family's days with that special joy that only a dog can bring.

I sat behind the family of three and thought myself lucky - who doesn't when they get to sit near a puppy? However, the flight attendants of flight UA1284 felt that the innocent animal was better off crammed inside the overhead container without air and water. They INSISTED that the puppy be locked up for three hours without any kind of airflow. They assured the safety of the family's pet so wearily, the mother agreed.

There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel. There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy. I cried with them three minutes later as she sobbed over his lifeless body. My heart broke with theirs as I realized he was gone.

The Humane Society of the U.S. says air travel can be risky for pets and especially dangerous for brachycephalic breeds — such as pugs or bulldogs, whose short nasal passages make them vulnerable to oxygen deprivation and heat stroke. This little guy fought hard for his life, filling our flight with his cries until he finally ran out of breath. United Airlines does not care about the safety of their furry travelers. This poor family paid $125 for their pet to be murdered in front of them. There is no excuse for the pain this family is suffering.

Today, I boarded my last United Airlines flight.

R.I.P Papacito

According to the airline's website, pets are allowed on most flights within the U.S. In-cabin pets must travel in approved kennels that can fit completely under the seat, where the kennel must remain at all times. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:48:22 GMT

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

    One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:21:25 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 18:41:23 GMT

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

    This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

  • MCPS plans to lock school entrances to increase security

    MCPS plans to lock school entrances to increase security

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:21:22 GMT

    New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students. 

    New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students. 

  • Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  • Arlee Warriors celebrate season of many victories

    Arlee Warriors celebrate season of many victories

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-03-12 12:54:03 GMT

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months.

  • Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-12 22:09:16 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

  • Bozeman fight leads to shooting

    Bozeman fight leads to shooting

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:36:28 GMT

    BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning. 

    BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.