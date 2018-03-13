Massive propane explosion reported in Helena

UPDATE 11:36 AM

A neighbor said he heard up to a dozen loud bangs and thought it was another earthquake when he called 911. Fire crews are still on scene trying to put the blaze out.

Flames were said to be reaching 30-40 feet high and the plume of smoke could be seen for miles. Still no official word on injuries.

Traffic is flowing once again in the area of Canyon Ferry and York Road as well as Lake Helena Drive.

We expect to hear from Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton soon.

HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive.

Details are limited at this time. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Neighbors reported hearing 3 loud explosions.

We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.