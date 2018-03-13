APNewsBreak: Green Party candidate was on state GOP payroll

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.

The Green Party qualified as a political party on Monday, which was also the state's filing deadline. The party was soliciting candidates hours before the deadline.

Timothy Adams filed to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. A Green Party candidate could take votes from Tester, who faces a tough re-election campaign.

Adams' name and phone number is the same as the treasurer of Montanans Against Higher Taxes, which opposes a referendum for a 10-year property tax extension for the state's university system.

Federal Election Commission filings show Adams worked for the Montana Republican State Central Committee from October 2013 through May 2015.

Adams did not return calls for comment.

