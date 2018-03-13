Grizzlies depart for NCAA tournament - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzlies depart for NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The University of Montana men's basketball team left Tuesday morning for the NCAA tournament. It's the 11th time in school history that the Griz are in the tournament, so it's a big deal for the team and fans.

The team started loading the buses around 8:30 AM and were surrounded by students, faculty and fans. The bus left the Adams Center around 8:45 AM and headed down Broadway to the airport.

Montana will play third seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:50 PM Mountain Standard Time on Thursday. Catch it on TBS. Our own Shaun Rainey is traveling with the team and covering the action:

