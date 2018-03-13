Missoula's Slant Streets neighborhood goes viral

A tweet goes viral on Twitter about the slant streets in Missoula.

This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.

It reads, "When two city planners hate each other" and has a Google Earth image of the Slant Streets in Missoula.

Missoula is notorious for the history behind its street planning and the controversy that comes with it, so there was a lot of reaction from people on Twitter from all over the country.

This tweet got almost 50,000 likes and over 15,000 retweets.