The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. So what about this place makes it so special?

One customer, Charles Lower said, “The Wop Chop is fantastic, it’s absolutely one of my favorite places, one of my favorite foods in Butte.”

Dawndi Keim says, “It’s just a Butte staple, it’s Jolene, it’s the ambiance. it just makes you feel good.”

Located just off the interstate, the Freeway Tavern is a popular destination in Butte because of its famous Wop Chop.

Manager Jolene Rohan has been working at the Freeway Tavern for 32 years. This historic restaurant and bar was started by her father and uncle back in 1962. Her family comes from an Italian background and decided to name a special pork chop sandwich the "wop chop."

“My dad just attracted a lot of people, then he started the Wop Chop about 40 years ago and it is world famous,” said Rohan.

So what is a Wop Chop?

Rohan said, “It’s a pork loin that is breaded in our secret recipe.”

And that’s recipe that she will not give up. (We asked.)

“No, no, nope.”

And it’s not just a famous sandwich here in Montana.

“We’ve had people from Australia, Germany, South Africa, Ireland that have been here to eat,” Rohan said.

Rohan says she's proud that the business her father started sells 200-plus sandwiches a day and appears on shows like the Travel Channel's "Man Versus Food."

“My Dad passed away two years ago and his legacy lives through his bar that he built up," she said. "So great.”

The Wop Chop, it’s a true Montana Treasure.