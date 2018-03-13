The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

An Idaho man suffered burns and a garage was destroyed in a fire caused by a propane explosion at a residence north of Helena.
HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena. Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.
A northern Idaho autism therapist from Naples that authorities say defrauded clients is facing four felony charges.
This tweet was published by Wilson Freeman, a photographer from Baltimore, Maryland.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
