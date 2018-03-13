Get ready to stop; new pilot boat inspection stations open in No - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Get ready to stop; new pilot boat inspection stations open in Northwest MT

KALISPELL- Those with the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks say the the first watercraft inspection stations of 2018 are opening this week. 

Check inspection stations in Ravalli, Blue Bay and Kalispell, and vessels traveling into the Flathead Basin are now required to undergo inspections to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, according to a release by FWP

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is implementing a new pilot program requiring both motorized and non-motorized boats traveling into the Flathead Basin to check in at the official inspection station prior to launching.

The new pilot program that takes effect on March 16th do not require a new inspection. 

If a boat leaves the basin and launches on any body of water, it must be inspected upon return before launching in the Flathead Basin. 

Inspection is also required for all watercraft entering the state and crossing west over the Continental Divide prior to launch in the waters of Montana.

HERE's where to go!

FWP is opening its first certification station of the year on Thursday, March 15 at its regional office in Kalispell, 490 N. Meridian. The station will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will open the Ravalli check station on Friday, March 16 at 7 a.m. Similar to last year, additional check stations will open in spring across the basin and statewide.

Inspections can also be arranged at CSKT offices at 406 Sixth Ave. E. in Polson, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (406) 675-2700, ext. 7280, or (406) 261-6515 to arrange a time. 

To ensure a speedy inspection, CLEAN, DRAIN, DRY your watercraft prior to arrival at a watercraft inspection station. 

