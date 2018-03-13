Get ready to stop: New boat inspection stations open in Northwest MT

KALISPELL- The first watercraft inspection stations of 2018 are opening this week.

Check inspection stations are set up in Ravalli, Blue Bay and Kalispell. Vessels traveling into the Flathead Basin are now required to undergo inspections to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, according to a release by FWP.

FWP's new program requires motorized and non-motorized boats traveling into the Flathead Basin to check in at the station prior to launching.

If a boat leaves the basin and launches on any body of water, it must be inspected upon return before launching in the Flathead Basin.

Inspection is also required for all watercraft entering the state and crossing west over the Continental Divide prior to launch in the waters of Montana.

HERE's where to go!