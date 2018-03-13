Flights to see Griz in NCAA Tournament cost $2,000

If you're interested in seeing the Griz play in Wichita, here is what you should know before planning your trip to the "Big Dance."

ABC FOX Montana found out it's not going to be cheap, so if you are a Griz fan with money to burn, this is the trip for you.

From what ABC FOX Montana found from online ticket exchange websites, tickets to the game alone on Thursday will cost you around $400 each.

If you wanted to fly to Wichita, according to various travel booking websites, a round trip ticket out of Missoula for one person is nearly $2,000.

You could get there much cheaper by bus. Depending on the day, bus tickets are around $200. But the travel time was much longer.

For a hotel? Booking websites revealed the best price was at a motel for $65 a night.

Your best bet might to watch from the comfort of your own home. The Griz play Michigan Thursday evening. The game will be broadcast on TBS at 7:50 Mountain Standard Time.