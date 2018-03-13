YMCA enters final days of $300k fundraising campaign

For more than 50-years, the Missoula YMCA has been providing after-school programs and services for Missoula families.

Now the organization needs community support to keep this tradition alive. The "Y" is currently on the tail end of a fundraising campaign to bring in $300,000.

The funding will be used to help support those in the community, who can't otherwise afford to participate in programs the YMCA provides, like sports clubs, and child care services.

"If there is a family that is struggling to work and needs childcare for their family. We provide that as well,” said Julie Hofbauer, Director Development & Outreach, YMCA.

The are two days left in the fundraising campaign. At last check about $250,000 of the $300,000 goal had been raised.

For more information go to http://ymcamissoula.org/