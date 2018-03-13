One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensvil - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One person seriously injured in Highway 93 crash near Stevensville

Posted: Updated:
STEVENSVILLE -

One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.

MHP Trooper Gane says that a Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital ambulance was transporting a patient to an area hospital, heading northbound on the highway. 

A Chevy Equinox, traveling in front of the ambulance, pulled off the right shoulder, then tried to make a left-hand U-turn to head southbound on the highway. 

Trooper Gane says that's when the ambulance struck the Equinox at the driver's side door.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the Equinox and suffered serious injuries in the crash. 

She was transported to an area hospital. 

A young man in the Equinox and a paramedic in the ambulance both sustained minor injuries. 

Trooper Gane says that speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash, but an investigation continues.

