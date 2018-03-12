Former Griz Show Out For NFL Scouts

Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
One person was seriously injured, following a crash on Highway 93 near Stevensville on Monday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the top of Bass Creek Hill near mile marker 69 at about 9:55 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months.
A new program, Morning Move!, launched at three Missoula elementary schools today aims to get kids moving first thing in the morning. Children are able to run around the playground, play basketball, soccer and a lot of other activities.
A new program, Morning Move!, launched at three Missoula elementary schools today aims to get kids moving first thing in the morning. Children are able to run around the playground, play basketball, soccer and a lot of other activities.
A federal judge has rejected a Billings family's effort to overturn the state's anti-polygamy law.
A federal judge has rejected a Billings family's effort to overturn the state's anti-polygamy law.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.