IHOP server tells black teenagers to pay up before they eat

Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.

Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...

Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...