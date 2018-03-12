Griz fans encouraged to help send off the team Tuesday

The Montana Grizzlies leave Tuesday morning to play in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in school history.

Fans are encouraged to meet the team in front of the Adams Center at 8:30 AM; a short "parade" will follow up Madison Street Bridge and Broadway.

Montana plays Michigan on Thursday at about 7:50 PM Mountain Standard Time.

Our own Shaun Rainey will be heading to Wichita to cover the Griz.

From UM:

The Grizzlies are going dancing, and you can be part of the celebration! The Montana men's basketball team will depart from in front of the Adams Center Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m.



Students and fans are encouraged to meet the team in front of the Adams Center as they gather around the bus beginning at 8:30. The team will then take the Madison Street Bridge and drive down Broadway Street, with community members and businesses lining the streets to show their support.



Montana won the Big Sky Conference tournament on Saturday to earn a trip to the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in school history and first time since 2013. The Grizzlies are 26-7, one win shy of tying for the most wins ever.



Montana will play Michigan in the first round, with tipoff scheduled on Thursday for approximately 7:50 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast nationally on TBS.