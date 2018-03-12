Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man
Posted:
Updated:
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man.
The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
A tibia and fibula attached to a left human foot with a white ankle sock in a black running shoe was found in December on a Vancouver Island beach in the hamlet of Jordan River.
The Sooke Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent the leg to the coroners' service. The News Mirror of Sooke, British Columbia, reports it was confirmed, after DNA testing, that the foot and leg belonged to Okumoto.
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...
Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of obesity, announced today that it has elected to file a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the...
Thursday, March 8 2018 6:34 PM EST2018-03-08 23:34:18 GMT
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
Monday, March 12 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:07:40 GMT
ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...
ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs. To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a numbe...