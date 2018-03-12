Bozeman fight leads to shooting

BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.

Police say that around 3 AM, two adult men, who both knew each other, got into a fight at a residence on the 2100 block of South 11th Avenue. One man shot the other.

Police say that both men have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested at press time.

From the press release: