Bozeman fight leads to shooting

BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
Police say that around 3 AM, two adult men, who both knew each other, got into a fight at a residence on the 2100 block of South 11th Avenue. One man shot the other.
Police say that both men have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested at press time.
Bozeman Police Department investigating shooting on S. 11th
Bozeman Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of S. 11th Avenue at approximately 03:00 a.m., this early morning. One adult male was treated and released for a single gunshot wound. The shooting took place after a physical altercation between two adult males, both of whom knew each other. Both males have been identified and have cooperated with this investigation. No arrests have been made at this point.
