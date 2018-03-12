MCPS plans to lock school entrances to increase security

New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon.

Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students.

Thane said that they are working on creating welcome centers at schools, so schools will have a single entrance where guests will have to be greeted and granted permission to enter.

He also said that Missoula schools are trying to get card key readers for students, teachers, and staff, so students don’t have to just use the single entrance and can enter other entrances with their keys.

"We're also looking at updating our alarm system, our capacity to lock down buildings, and trying to take care of the elements we know are critical to provide safety and security for students in the 21st century," said Thane.

Thane also said that Missoula County Public Schools have a clear threat assessment protocol to determine the level of the threat and the proper way to handle the situation.