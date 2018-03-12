Cascade County sheriff running for reelection despite ethics violations

GREAT FALLS - On Saturday, Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards held a conference on his decision to seek a third term as Cascade County Sheriff, despite condemnation from an ethics panel regarding allegations of domestic violence.

Edwards was arrested for misdemeanor assault last June after an incident in which a 911 caller reported that Edwards pushed his girlfriend into a TV and threatened her with a loaded gun. Edwards reached a deal with prosecutors and had charges dropped in exchange for good behavior.

The state Public Safety Officer Standards and Training panel found the allegations troubling and requested in early February that Edwards turn in his certifications as a peace officer and coroner.

This past week, Edwards announced that he will seek re-election. Sheriff Edwards tell us that his family played a major role in his decision for re-election. He said that in this upcoming election he will not let his past define him.

Edwards said, "I know I probably put a little ding in the public trust but it's my job to fix that... I've been working very hard. It's my job to make sure the sheriffs' office runs and continues to run in the right way and that exactly what I've been doing."

Sheriff Edwards said he'll file for reelection on March 12.

Previously: Sheriff Edwards says he won't quit after ethics panel takes away certifications

