Cascade County sheriff running for reelection despite ethics violations

Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
Missoula's firefighters win the team title at the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb for the 7th year in a row.
Butte High School classes resumed Monday afternoon after a brief lockdown. A student reportedly made a threat and left school grounds.
