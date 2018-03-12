Tester woos Trump voters in tough re-election campaign

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is trying to woo the voters who gave President Donald Trump a lopsided election victory in Montana.

The Democrat's campaign released an ad Monday touting that Trump has signed 13 bills sponsored or co-sponsored by Tester. More than half of the bills deal with veterans' affairs.

Republicans seeking to unseat Tester this fall quickly rebutted that Tester is no friend of the president.

The National Republican Senate Campaign said in a statement the senator has voted against the president 80 percent of the time. The analysis by FiveThirtyEight.com cited by the group actually found that Tester voted against Trump's position on 64 percent of bills.

Four Republicans are competing for their party's nomination to challenge Tester in November.

The deadline to file as a candidate with the Montana Secretary of State is Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.