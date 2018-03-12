Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale season

Several Washington Girl Scouts troops have been targets of crime during this cookie sale season including an attempted armed robbery.



Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says two men with a gun tried to rob Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store on Saturday evening.



She says the men fled the scene without stealing any cookies or cash.



Girl Scout officials say no one was harmed.



Trooper leader Dina Dahl says her group lost $60 after they were given three counterfeit bills.



An Edmonds troop also lost $100 to a counterfeit bill.



Other troops say they had some boxes stolen from their booths.



Trooper leaders think the Girl Scout Council may cover the losses.

