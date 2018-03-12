Girl Scouts victims of crimes during cookie sale season

A federal judge has rejected a Billings family's effort to overturn the state's anti-polygamy law.
A federal judge has rejected a Billings family's effort to overturn the state's anti-polygamy law.
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A server at an Auburn, Maine, IHOP restaurant has asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."
AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A server at an Auburn, Maine, IHOP restaurant has asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology. Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper "this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time."
The Montana Grizzlies leave Tuesday morning to play in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in school history. Fans are encouraged to meet the team in front of the Adams Center at 8:30 AM; a short "parade" will follow up Madison Street Bridge and Broadway. Montana plays Michigan on Thursday at about 7:50 PM Mountain Standard Time. Our own Shaun Rainey will be heading to Wichita to cover the Griz. From UM: The Grizzlies are going dancing, and you can be part of the cele...
The Montana Grizzlies leave Tuesday morning to play in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in school history. Fans are encouraged to meet the team in front of the Adams Center at 8:30 AM; a short "parade" will follow up Madison Street Bridge and Broadway. Montana plays Michigan on Thursday at about 7:50 PM Mountain Standard Time. Our own Shaun Rainey will be heading to Wichita to cover the Griz. From UM: The Grizzlies are going dancing, and you can be part of the cele...
New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students.
New school security and safety plans for Missoula County Public Schools were the top discussion at the City Club Missoula meeting this afternoon. Mark Thane, Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, spoke about the need to provide an environment with the greatest level of security for students.
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
A popular food truck and farmers market vendor is hoping to move into a brick and mortar space downtown, and they've released a promotional rap video featuring local comedians.
A popular food truck and farmers market vendor is hoping to move into a brick and mortar space downtown, and they've released a promotional rap video featuring local comedians.
Butte High School classes resumed Monday afternoon after a brief lockdown. A student reportedly made a threat and left school grounds.
Butte High School classes resumed Monday afternoon after a brief lockdown. A student reportedly made a threat and left school grounds.