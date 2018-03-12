UM's missing cyanide vial reportedly found, police working to confirm

A Missoula citizen found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.

UM officials and campus police confirmed with ABC FOX that a citizen called in a vial that matches the missing one's description. The found vial was not in the neighborhood police originally searched.

It has not been confirmed whether the reported vial is the one containing the deadly poison.

The potassium cyanide vial was first reported missing March 7. Police originally believed that the vial may have been removed from a UM chemistry lab and discarded in the area somewhere within the confines of Orange Street to Hickory and Craig Lane to S. 6th Street W.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, potassium cyanide can release hydrogen cyanide gas, which is a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant that interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen. The CDC states that exposure to potassium cyanide can be rapidly fatal.

-Reporting by Kaitlin Miller