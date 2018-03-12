UM's missing cyanide vial reportedly found, police working to confirm

Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
Police have received a tip from a citizen who found a vial resembling the small container of potassium cyanide that recently went missing from a chemistry lab on the University of Montana campus.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months..
The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
BOZEMAN- A man has been treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital after an altercation early Monday morning.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
A popular food truck and farmers market vendor is hoping to move into a brick and mortar space downtown, and they've released a promotional rap video featuring local comedians.
A popular food truck and farmers market vendor is hoping to move into a brick and mortar space downtown, and they've released a promotional rap video featuring local comedians.
Butte High School classes resumed Monday afternoon after a brief lockdown. A student reportedly made a threat and left school grounds.
Butte High School classes resumed Monday afternoon after a brief lockdown. A student reportedly made a threat and left school grounds.