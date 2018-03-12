A new program launches in Missoula to get kids active before school

A new program, Morning Move!, launched at three Missoula elementary schools today aims to get kids moving first thing in the morning.

Children are able to run around the playground, play basketball, soccer and a lot of other activities. Russell, Hawthorne and Franklin elementaries are participating.

Morning Move! starts first thing in the morning at 8 AM, a half hour before the first bell rings.

The goal is to get students up and moving before they sit in class all day.

Mary McCourt, School Wellness Coordinator for Morning Move! said that this kind of play and activity will lead to better physical health and academic success for young students.

McCourt is thrilled that so many kids turned out for the first day of the program.

"We know that kids have set their alarm clock to come early and not miss a minute of Morning Move. Kids love to play. They love to move and they love to play," said McCourt.

And you can see that love for play at Russell Elementary School.

But this excitement isn't limited to the kids, volunteers from the University of Montana joined in the fun as well.

"It was so much fun. Just like this, tons of kids running around, throwing football, kicking soccer balls. Just having a blast," said volunteer, Dillan Mathys.

It was the same story at Hawthorne and Franklin elementary schools.

Morning Move! will start at Lowell School later this spring.

Morning Move! has had a lot of generous support from local organizations and businesses, such as Missoula Federal Credit Union.

"As it builds up and kids are out here being active and healthy and starting their day strong. I think that is a great thing for Missoula and our communities," said Brian Fitzgerald, Branch Manager at Missoula Federal Credit Union.

School officials are trying to get school buses to arrive earlier too, so more students can participate.