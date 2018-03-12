MSU Student President trying to implement new policy

ASMSU Student President is stepping up and taking action. Kylar Clifton is hoping to get a medical amnesty policy. By doing this, he hopes students will come forward if someone has taken a dangerous amount of alcohol or drugs.

To break it down, if a student sees someone who is in need of serious help due to intoxication they can call for help without the worry of getting in trouble. For example, they will not be charged as a minor with possession of alcohol. Clifton says that a number of universities have already started using this policy and as a leader he feels it’s his job to protect the students.

Clifton said, “But what this does, is that it cements it and it makes it concrete and clear to students. It’s important to me to make every student regardless of their experience, regardless of what they are going through, knows what avenues are available to them and knows what resources are available. “

They will come back together the first week of April to make a decision.