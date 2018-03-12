Arlee Warriors celebrate their season of many victories

The Arlee Warriors basketball team have been on the map this month.

The team won the Class C State Championship.

The Warriors topped Manhattan Christian 66-58 in the title game in Butte.

Arlee was undefeated this season, going a perfect 26-0.

The team took home the state title in 2017 as well, defeating the same Manhattan Christian team.

Sunday, the team and the community celebrated their win.

Family, friends, and fans flooded the community center, festivities started off with a traditional chant and dance honoring the players’ victory.

In addition to their perfect record and win, the Warriors are bringing another message to the court.

They also went viral, posting a video with the goal of spreading suicide awareness.

The team's recent video about suicide awareness was shared thousands of times.

Getting the teams message of staying positive to people across the nation.

"They felt like it was time for them to say something. We talk about it all the time in practice. About what your purpose is in life...and what your purpose is as a basketball ball player...as a student. The name you are representing on your back, that your grandfather gave to you. It was time for us to step up,” said Zannon Pitts, Head Coach.

Sunday’s celebrations closed with a little award ceremony and of course food.