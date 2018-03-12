Arlee Warriors celebrate season of many victories

The Arlee Warriors basketball team has been in the spotlight the last several months.

The team won the Class C State Championship, defeating Manhattan Christian 66-58 in the title game in Butte. Not to mention they were undefeated on the 2017-2018 season.

During the state tournament the Warriors also released a video for suicide prevention. The video went viral as fans from around the state shared the important message.

"They felt like it was time for them to say something. We talk about it all the time in practice. About what your purpose is in life...and what your purpose is as a basketball ball player...as a student. The name you are representing on your back, that your grandfather gave to you. It was time for us to step up,” said Zanen Pitts, Head Coach.

Sunday, the team and the community celebrated those wins. Family, friends, and fans flooded the Arlee Community Center, where festivities started with a traditional dance honoring the team.

Sunday’s celebrations closed with an little award ceremony and dinner.