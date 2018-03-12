Montana actors sought for film about Ted Kaczynski

Filmmakers are looking for Montanans to play roles in a feature about Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

Actor Sharlto Copley, who's appeared in District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone.

Hopeful actors gathered at the Missoula Community Theater Sunday, eager to snag one of 50 supporting roles available to Montana natives. Some of the roles come with lines, others are simply slots extras.

The film crew has already shot in Lincoln, the former home of Kaczynski, over the winter. The team will be coming back in April for additional footage.

So far, hundreds of people have auditioned. Producer, Matt Flanders said it's nice to come back home to Montana.

"I'm just happy to be back in the state. I love it here, this is my home. I'm really happy to bring the business to the state, bring the business to Lincoln. The crew loves Lincoln. We have been met with open arms by the people of Lincoln," said Flanders.

Auditions continue at Lincoln High School at 5:00 p.m. Monday.