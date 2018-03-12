Cast call in Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cast call in Montana

MISSOULA -

Film markers are looking for true Montanans to participate in their film about Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

Film makers are looking for fifty supporting roles played by Montana natives.

Some of these positions come with lines, others are simply people being extras in the movie.

The film crew has already filmed in Lincoln for some winter shots.

However, they will be coming back in April to do more shooting.

So far, hundreds of people have auditioned, in Helena alone 300 people audition.

However, for the producer, Matt Flanders he said it's nice to come back home to Montana.

"I'm just happy to be back in the state. I love it here, this is my home. I'm really happy to bring the business to the state, bring the business to Lincoln. The crew loves Lincoln. We have been met with open arms by the people of Lincoln," said Flanders. 

If you did want to audition for the movie, you still can, at Lincoln High School at 5 PM.

