Griz to face Michigan in NCAA Tournament

The Montana Grizzlies are a 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the selection committee placed them in the West Region.

Their opponent? The 3 seeded Michigan Wolverines of the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines won the Big Ten title last weekend in New York, and will come into the NCAA Tournament winners of their last eight games.

The Griz watched the selection show, surrounded by fans at the Press Box in Missoula Sunday.

There was speculation that Montana would be a 13-seed, and have the opportunity to play the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Boise, Idaho. But the tournament selection committee had other ideas.

Michigan and Montana will play their first round game in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday. The game will start at 7:50 PM (MT), and will be broadcasted on TBS. Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, and Evan Washburn will be on the broadcast call.

This trip to the tournament will be the first for the Griz since 2013. Montana defeated Eastern Washington University 82-65 in the Big Sky Conference Championship game Saturday, in Reno, Nevada.