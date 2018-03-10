Montana wins Big Sky Conference Championship

The Montana Grizzlies defeated Eastern Washington 82-65 in the Big Sky Conference Championship in Reno, Nevada Saturday.

The win means the Griz are officially headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Griz were down 40-29 at halftime, but came back scoring 53 points in the second half.

The team will fly back from Reno early Sunday morning, and will watch the NCAA selection show in Missoula. This will be the first tournament appearance for the Griz since 2013.