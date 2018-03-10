Montana wins Big Sky Conference Championship

The Latest on a hearing seeking to overturn the murder convictions of two Montana State Prison inmates (all times local):
The Latest on a hearing seeking to overturn the murder convictions of two Montana State Prison inmates (all times local):
Newly available DNA evidence links a Montana murder convict to another separate killing.
Newly available DNA evidence links a Montana murder convict to another separate killing.
Missoula students are learning how to organize groups in case of disaster. "In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have a geneticist, entomologist, and people like Greenpeace and Earth Justice,” Hatch said.
Missoula students are learning how to organize groups in case of disaster. "In the mock city council, we have a mayor, student council members, and then all kinds of specialists. We have a geneticist, entomologist, and people like Greenpeace and Earth Justice,” Hatch said.
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
A new kind of blockbuster film experience is coming to Missoula. AMC Theatres announced on Thursday that the AMC Dine-In Southgate 9 theater will open on Mon., Feb. 26.
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Pathway Home in Yountville, California has identified the three hostages killed by a gunman in an hours-long standoff Friday. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. - Pathway Home in Yountville, California has identified the three hostages killed by a gunman in an hours-long standoff Friday. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the deaths of three members of The Pathway Home family – Christine Loeber, our Executive Director; Dr. Jen Golick, our therapist; and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
University of Montana won their division for the nationwide James Beard Blended Burger Competition, Campus Edition and gets to represent their award-winning burger in New York this spring.
University of Montana won their division for the nationwide James Beard Blended Burger Competition, Campus Edition and gets to represent their award-winning burger in New York this spring.
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.