Live stream VP Joe Biden's Montana visit

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner in Helena on Saturday night to help fundraise for the Montana Democratic Party. He'll be the keynote speaker at the 40th annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner, where Sen. Jon Tester and Gov. Steve Bullock will also be speaking.

Tickets sold out within hours of the event's announcement in February, but the entire event will be live streamed on Facebook, starting at 6:30 PM Mountain Standard Time:

The Montana Democrats also posted this list of watch parties: