Gunman takes hostages at California vets home

Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.

Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of "activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville."

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The state Veterans Affairs department says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018

