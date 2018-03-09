UM will represent its award-winning hamburger in New York this s - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM will represent its award-winning hamburger in New York this spring

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

University of Montana won their division for the nationwide James Beard Blended Burger Competition, Campus Edition and gets to represent their award-winning burger in New York this spring.

Patrick Browne, Associate Director of Residential Dining, is the chef who created this unique burger.

Browne said that the University of Montana is part of the Menus of Change Research Collaborative to reduce the amount of animal protein people are eating.

So he tried about a half of a dozen recipes until he came up with this final recipe.

"It’s really simple it's three ingredients. It’s grass fed and finished beef, chopped up mushrooms, and a little bit of salt. That's it," said Browne.

He said that this recipe with simple raw mushrooms and high quality beef worked best and cooking simple recipes is one of the most important lessons Browne learned in culinary school.

"Cooking is simple, but simple is hard. People try to over think things and make it too intricate. We just kept it really simple. It's three ingredients and it tastes great."

Now, Browne gets to represent the University and state of Montana in New York at the famous James Beard Foundation.

Browne will be demonstrating his burger in front of several people from all over the country and show how cutting-edge Montana is.

"Well its great because people don't realize that Montana can really have cutting edge cuisine and be really innovative. You know we're up against the Stanfords and Harvards and a lot of other really well known schools, but to represent a small state like Montana really means something to us."

Browne said that over 2,000 of these burgers are sold weekly just in this specific dining hall.

He said that they have only gotten one complaint over the last year and a half of selling this blended burger.

Browne will be traveling to New York on April 17th to cook his burger at the James Beard Foundation in New York City.

We wish him the best of luck as he represents Montana across the country.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    PHOTOS: Rock slide on 4th of July Pass

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-03-08 23:43:14 GMT

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

    4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates. 

  • Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Shooting suspects turned in by dorm roommate

    Friday, March 9 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-03-09 22:18:09 GMT
    Chase James MunsonChase James Munson

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

    Two teenagers are charged with felonies related to a shooting that injured two men at the South Avenue Market on March 6.

  • UM lab explains how cyanide vial may have gone missing

    UM lab explains how cyanide vial may have gone missing

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:34 PM EST2018-03-08 23:34:18 GMT

    Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals.  Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

    Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals.  Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.

  • Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

    Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:27 PM EST2018-03-09 17:27:32 GMT

    A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...

    A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area. The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control. More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcoho...

  • Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from UM lab

    Police search for vial of toxic potassium cyanide removed from UM lab

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-08 16:34:29 GMT

    The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.

    The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.

  • Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

    Investigators seek cause of fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:49 PM EST2018-03-08 04:49:25 GMT

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

    Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-08 17:29:29 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...

    MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...

  • Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

    Two suspects arrested in South Higgins shooting case

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-03-08 23:22:24 GMT
    Ivory BrienIvory Brien

    Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...

    Two teenage suspects have been arrested after a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning. Missoula police say they executed a search warrant at the Miller dorm on the UM campus on Wednesday night and subsequently arrested Ivory Brien, 19, and Chase Munson, 18. Brien is identified as an enrolled UM student, and police say Brien has been referred to the UM Dean of Students. The two are wanted for alleged involvement in a shooting at the South Avenue Market on t...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.