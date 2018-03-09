UM will represent its award-winning hamburger in New York this spring

University of Montana won their division for the nationwide James Beard Blended Burger Competition, Campus Edition and gets to represent their award-winning burger in New York this spring.

Patrick Browne, Associate Director of Residential Dining, is the chef who created this unique burger.

Browne said that the University of Montana is part of the Menus of Change Research Collaborative to reduce the amount of animal protein people are eating.

So he tried about a half of a dozen recipes until he came up with this final recipe.

"It’s really simple it's three ingredients. It’s grass fed and finished beef, chopped up mushrooms, and a little bit of salt. That's it," said Browne.

He said that this recipe with simple raw mushrooms and high quality beef worked best and cooking simple recipes is one of the most important lessons Browne learned in culinary school.

"Cooking is simple, but simple is hard. People try to over think things and make it too intricate. We just kept it really simple. It's three ingredients and it tastes great."

Now, Browne gets to represent the University and state of Montana in New York at the famous James Beard Foundation.

Browne will be demonstrating his burger in front of several people from all over the country and show how cutting-edge Montana is.

"Well its great because people don't realize that Montana can really have cutting edge cuisine and be really innovative. You know we're up against the Stanfords and Harvards and a lot of other really well known schools, but to represent a small state like Montana really means something to us."

Browne said that over 2,000 of these burgers are sold weekly just in this specific dining hall.

He said that they have only gotten one complaint over the last year and a half of selling this blended burger.

Browne will be traveling to New York on April 17th to cook his burger at the James Beard Foundation in New York City.

We wish him the best of luck as he represents Montana across the country.