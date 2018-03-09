Missoula schools explain absence policy for student walkouts

Students across the nation are planning to walk out of class on Wednesday, March 14 to protest gun violence.

On Friday, Missoula County Public Schools reminded parents of policies and procedures in advance of the walkouts.

In a statement on their website, school administrators make it clear that walkouts are being planned by students and parents, not the district or its employees.

A letter signed by Superintendent Mark Thane, Missoula Education Association President Melanie Charlson, and Merged Missoula Classified Employees Organization President Sheri Postma said in part, "Our district is not sanctioning any events surrounding these planned walkouts, these are all organized by students, parents and community members. That said, it may be possible that students discuss the walkouts in the normal course of classroom conversation on current events or in connection with other elements of district curriculum."

High school students must be excused by parents. They remind parents that students who are not excused by parents will be marked absent and the school will follow normal procedures for unexcused absences - this may include detention.

Middle school and elementary students must be signed out by parents.

They note that school administrators and police will monitor any walkouts to ensure students are safe and following the law.