Laurel community members say ambulance service is slow, unresponsive

Laurel community members are expressing concerns about how long the local ambulance service takes to respond to 911 calls.

Some have complained to city council, saying there's times when the ambulance is slow to arrive or doesn't come at all.

"They cited some recent cases in which the ambulance service in Laurel was not able to meet the needs and the lengthy response times," says Bruce McGee, a Laurel city council member.

McGee says a lack of staff is the problem, and sometimes ambulances from other communities have to respond.

"When a call comes in, the call is put out for staffing of the ambulance, and that can be done through the combination of volunteers that are on the ambulance crews and fire drivers on the fire department," McGee says. "The city is growing, it has a large abundance of calls, more calls than it actually can handle and that's why some of these calls are going unanswered."

He says this has this lack of staff for the ambulance service has been an issue in Laurel for years. In 2015 the city put out a mill levy on a ballot that would have provided more ambulance staff. Voters did not pass it.

According to McGee, Mayor Tom Nelson, told concerned community members this issue "will be addressed."

The monthly Laurel emergency services meeting where community issues like this are talked about will be Monday, March 26 at City Hall.

We reached out to the Laurel ambulance department and have not yet received a statement.