Female firefighter to lead Forest Service amid scandal

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A female wildland firefighter has been tapped by the Trump administration to steady the U.S. Forest Service as it reels from allegations of sexual misconduct and struggles to change its male-dominated culture.

Vickie Christensen was appointed interim chief of the 35,000-employee agency late Thursday.

The move came roughly 24 hours after former Chief Tony Tooke stepped down amid an investigation into his alleged relationships with subordinates.

The events renewed calls from Congress to more aggressively address longstanding and rampant problems of sexual harassment, bullying and in some cases rape.

Christiansen has been with the Forest Service for seven years and became a deputy chief in 2016. Before joining the federal government she'd worked in forestry for 30 years at the state level, in Arizona and Washington.

