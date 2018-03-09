Montanans are fourth drunkest in nation, according to new analysis

A new analysis says Montana ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. Missoula ranked as its most intoxicated metro area.

The America's Drunkest States statistics, compiled by 24/7 Wall Street, reviewed data from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control.

More than 20 percent of Montanans report drinking excessively, and the report says almost half of Montana roadway fatalities are related to alcohol consumption:

States with higher excessive drinking rates are more prone to driving deaths that involve alcohol. With 21.8% of adults in Montana binge drinking or drinking heavily, the fourth highest share of any state, alcohol is a very common factor in roadway fatalities. Of all roadway fatalities in the state, 46.3% are attributable to alcohol consumption, the second highest share among all states.

Topping Montana for alcohol consumption are #3 Alaska, #2 Wisconsin and #1 North Dakota. Almost 25 percent of North Dakotans report that they frequently binge drink.

Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah ranked as the soberest states.

The CDC notes that men are much more likely to die in an alcohol-related crash than women.

Fortunately, highway fatalities are trending downwards over time. The Montana Department of Transportation says highway deaths have dipped from 277 in 2007 to 190 in 2016 [PDF].

If you're looking for a sober ride, services like Uber, Lyft, Yellow Cab Missoula and Green Taxi are available in the Missoula area.