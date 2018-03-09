Butte man sentenced for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in her apartment has been sentenced to life without parole.

The Montana Standard in Butte reports David Richmond was sentenced Thursday for the December 2016 death of 49-year-old Victoria Lynn Smith, who was stabbed in the neck at an assisted living apartment building in Anaconda.

Richmond was sent to Montana's Department of Health and Human Services because he has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Investigators have said he was the last person seen leaving Smith's apartment.

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

