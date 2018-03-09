Butte man sentenced for fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend

4TH OF JULY PASS, Idaho - Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked due to a rock slide on 4th of July pass, according to Idaho State Police. KHQ has a crew heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
Bruce Bowler, Director of Biochemistry, explained how labs at the University of Montana keep track of chemicals. Potassium cyanide, a white powder substance, is a highly toxic chemical that is in the missing vial.
The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are investigating the report of a small amount of a toxic substance, which was removed from a university research laboratory.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at Hart's Motor Sports in Lolo. Missoula Rural Fire District's assistant chief says that firefighters responded to a report of structure fire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...
BOZEMAN- Two suspects broke into a business on North Seventh Avenue and made off with several firearms, police say. Police responded to the burglary at the business on the 1000 block of North Seventh Avenue at 1:30 AM on March 5. The suspects were captured on surveillance video. Police are asking anyone with tips to come forward; tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Anyone with tips can call Detective Robert Vanuka at 406-582-2246, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 o...
Montana actors are sought for a new film about Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber. Actor Sharlto Copley, star of District 9, Elysium and Maleficent, is set to star. The film is written and directed by Tony Stone. A press release says the casting calls will be held in: Helena on Sat., March 10 from noon to 2 PM at the Grandstreet Theater Missoula on Sunday, March 11 from noon to 2 PM at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Lincoln on Monday, March 12 from 5 to 8 P...
