Mobile lab trains with realistic manikins

Medical workers in rural Montana are receiving a new type of medical training with the help of realistic manikins.

Instead of just practicing on regular manikin's medical workers are able to practice multiple real life scenarios with the added bonus of real-life reactions.

Lucy is one of the manikins that medical workers are able to practice on.

Thanks to a $4.6 million dollar charitable trust, Lucy is helping give rural Montanans better access to proper healthcare.

With various functions, ranging from pregnancies to trauma, medical workers are able to respond to with the touch of a single button.

However, Brodie Verworn of best practice medicine said it’s the reactions that truly help medical workers.

"They get an attachment to it. They can take that with them. Then the level of education, the things they learn will retain for a longer period of time…” said Verworn.

Like an actual person, these manikins can go through so much until they wear-out.

Verworn added Lucy gets checkups every year, where they perform maintenance on the manikins.

They have done training throughout western Montana in Superior, Bozeman, and Kalispell among other places.

They only hope to continue these practices for many years to come.